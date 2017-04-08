More flights canceled as ongoing problems plague Delta Air Lines

@vanfullapuppies/Twitter(ATLANTA) — Delta Air Lines is still struggling to recover after severe weather caused the airline to cancel thousands of flights, leaving passengers– including many spring break and holiday travelers– stranded.

The airline is attributing the major disruptions to major storms that moved through Georgia on Wednesday, hitting Delta’s busiest hub in Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

On Saturday morning, Delta said about 275 flights had been canceled and that additional cancellations were possible.

“We are grateful for your patience and want you to know that we, as always, learn from these experiences,” Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West said to customers in a statement on Thursday. “While we can’t control the weather, we understand the resulting recovery has not been ideal and we apologize for that.”

Many passengers took their frustrations with Delta to social media and #DeltaMeltdown went viral.

Josh Preston, a Delta customer, said he was issued two more tickets after a flight cancellation, and “boarded three separate aircraft…all of which either were ground-stopped or never left the gate.”

Other customers online joked that renting a car would be faster than traveling with the airline. Passenger Mallory Bergeson said she decided to rent a car after she was rescheduled on different flights for five days in a row.

Delta said a travel waiver was extended through the weekend and the airline advised passengers to check Delta.com for updates on flights.

