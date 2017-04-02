More than 200 dead after river overflows in Colombia

Colombian Presidency Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(BOGOTA, Colombia) — At least 210 people have been found dead and about 200 injured after an overflow of water from a river in Colombia Friday night, according to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

Santos tweeted Sunday that there are no people missing and no children who are unaccounted for.

Heavy rains Friday caused water to rush into the province of Putumayo, sweeping homes away late in the night and affecting at least 17 neighborhoods in the town of Mocoa.

As of Saturday afternoon, about 900 emergency personnel– including police, Army, Red Cross, Defense Department, and other officials– were on the ground in Mocoa, assisting in search and rescue operations and helping the injured. Officials said the continuing bad weather was hampering their rescue efforts, according to BBC.

Santos declared a state of emergency in the region. He told reporters when he arrived at the scene on Saturday, “My heart and the hearts of all Colombians are with the victims of this tragedy.”

