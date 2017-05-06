More than 80 Chibok girls released in Nigeria

iStock/Thinkstock(ABUJA, Nigeria) — Dozens of Nigeria’s missing “Chibok girls” have been released three years after they were kidnapped by Boko Haram from a school in Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.

A statement from the Nigerian government said 82 girls were released after “lengthy negotiations” and in exchange for some suspected members of the Islamic militant group who were being held by authorities.

“President Muhammadu Buhari expresses his deep gratitude to all who played a part in ensuring the success of this operation, as follows: Security agencies, the military, the Government of Switzerland, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and local and international NGOs,” the statement said.

Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls on April 14, 2014. Some were able to escape and 21 were released in October after negotiations brokered by the Red Cross between the administration and Boko Haram.

In January, the Nigerian military said soldiers found of the missing girls in the Sambisa Forest, a Boko Haram stronghold. Officials said Rakiya Abubakar was found with a six-month-old baby.

The fate of nearly 200 girls was still unknown before the latest release.

