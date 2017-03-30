Mother of ‘Super Mom’ Sherri Papini told police her daughter was ‘harming herself’ 13 years prior to alleged abduction, 911 call log reveals

Kara Stewart(SHASTA LAKE, Calif.) — A 911 call log from 2003 recently released by California police reveal that the mother of Sherri Papini, the 34-year-old woman who went missing for three weeks in November after she claimed she was kidnapped while jogging, told police that her daughter was “harming herself and blaming it on [her.]”

A call log from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office dated Dec. 17, 2003, indicates that Papini’s mother, Loretta Graeff, alleged that her then-21-year-old daughter had been harming herself and blaming it on her. The log, obtained by The Sacramento Bee and shared with ABC News, also states that Loretta Graeff wanted “advice” because her daughter was planning on moving back in with her.

The report, only two sentences long, does not detail whether police found evidence that Papini, in fact, harmed herself.

The log also contained multiple allegations from Papini’s other family members. On Oct. 1, 2000, Papini’s sister, Sheila Graeff, alleged that Sherri may have kicked in her back door but was unsure if anyone actually got into the house because nothing was missing.

Then later that day, Papini’s father, Richard Graeff, alleged that Papini vandalized their home in Shasta Lake, California. Three years later, On October 3, 2003, Richard Graeff also alleged to police that an unauthorized withdrawal was made from his bank account and that he suspected Papini, who was living with them at the time. But a subsequent police report stated that the money was returned to his account, and Sherri was opening a credit card account.

The Sacramento Bee first reported the story Thursday morning.

There were no investigations or charges against Papini in relation to the log, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Pat Kropholler told ABC News, adding that Papini’s family made the calls to ask questions and seek advice from law enforcement.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News that while the investigation into Papini’s alleged abduction is still “open and ongoing,” the community should not be concerned by potential kidnappers on the loose.”

“There should not be a public safety or a personal safety concern by the public regarding this case,” Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said.

In an exclusive statement to ABC News, the Papini family slammed the “shameful” Sacramento Bee for its coverage.

“Sherri Papini and her family are the very recent victims of an extremely violent crime that has painfully and dramatically changed the course of their lives forever,” reads the statement. “It is shameful that a media outlet would intentionally exploit Sherri and Keith Papini and their young children’s trauma for the sole purpose of clickbait and selling papers.”

The statement continues, “This newspaper’s decision to aggressively seek out and publish unsubstantiated online activity and distort phone conversations from 16 years ago is victim-blaming at its most egregious. It is our hope that the media will honor their privacy as they work through this difficult time.”

Papini, a mother of two who was nicknamed “super mom,” went missing on Nov. 2 while jogging in her neighborhood in Redding, California, and was found alive on Thanksgiving Day on the side of a road. Papini told investigators that her abductors dropped her off 150 miles from her home, authorities said.

Bosenko told ABC News in November that Papini had “branding” on her body that contained “a message.”

