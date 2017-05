5/4/17 – 11:01 A.M.

A Mount Blanchard resident says he wants to work with Hancock County and Stantec Engineering officials to find better solutions for flood mitigation. Ben Miller isn’t a fan of the proposed dry storage basins, but doesn’t believe anger over the issue solves anything…

Audio:Ben Miller

Miller says he believes several smaller projects could lower flood levels better than dry storage basins…

Audio:Ben Miller

Miller has a mechanical engineering degree from Ohio Northern University.