Mount Blanchard Wins Heart & Soul Grant

3/16/17 – 5:33 A.M.

Mount Blanchard is getting a large grant from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. The organization says the village is the recipient of its second Heart & Soul grant. The foundation says Mount Blanchard can now use a grant of a little more than $170,000 for a two-year community engagement project.

Foundation president Kathy Kreuchauf says the program increases participation in local decision-making. She add it invites residents to shape the future of their communities.

McComb won the first Heart & Soul grant two years ago.