Mountain lion invades California home

AbleStock.com/Thinkstock(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — One California family is taking a deep breath after dealing with an unwanted visitor at their home in Pollock Pines.

Homeowner Mark Dolph told ABC station KXTV that he was making dinner when he heard a commotion. Deciding to check out the source of the disturbance, he saw the family’s felines running scared and soon encountered a much larger cat: a mountain lion.

Armed with only a piñata bat, Dolph called for his family to retreat into the kitchen pantry and he called 911.

“It was pretty stressful,” Dolph admitted.

The big cat managed to break a few dishes and turn on the kitchen faucet, but it was gone when police arrived 30 minutes later.

