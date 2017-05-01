‘Mr. Gorilla’ helps real apes with his London marathon finish

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — One man’s idea to raise awareness and money for protecting endangered gorillas in Africa might seem bananas to some, but Tom Harrison’s efforts paid off over the weekend.

Dubbed “Mr. Gorilla,” the 41-year-old police officer donned a gorilla suit and knuckle-walked the 26.2-mile route of the London Marathon over the course of six days.

On Saturday, Harrison crossed the finish line with his two sons at his side. He ended up raising $33,000 for The Gorilla Organization, which runs conservation projects in several African countries.

Harrison told the BBC he felt “tired but happy” when his six-day crawl was complete.

Jillian Miller, executive director of The Gorilla Organization, applauded Harrison’s initiative and said it was the charity’s “highest fundraiser ever.”

