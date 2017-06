06/09/17 – 3:06 P.M.

You can help raise money for Challenged Champions Equestrian Center by taking part in a mud run obstacle course. Program director Amanda Sizemore said that there is plenty to challenge you.

Amanda Sizemore

The race will be this Saturday atChallenged Champions on Road 6 by Ottawa. The youth race starts at 2:30 p.m. and the adult race starts at 4 p.m. Registration costs $60 for adults and is free to those 13 and under.