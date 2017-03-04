Multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to soy nut butter

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Health officials are investigating after at least a dozen people became ill from E. coli that was linked to a soy nut butter, a peanut butter substitute.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the cases were reported from five states (Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon). Six of those who became ill from the outbreak were hospitalized and 11 of them are younger than 18 years old, the CDC said.

The SoyNut Butter Co. issued a voluntary recall of its I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter after the company said the Food and Drug Administration alerted it to the E. coli link.

The CDC said the product is “a likely source” of the outbreak and recommended that “consumers do not eat, and childcare centers, schools, and other institutions do not serve, any I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter varieties and sizes, or I.M. Healthy brand granola coated with SoyNut Butter.”

The investigation by the CDC, the FDA, and multiple states is ongoing.

