Multiple fatalities in Texas church bus crash, police say

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the bus was carrying congregants from the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas at the time the accident occurred.

The bus, which was carrying 14 people, was returning to New Braunfels from a Baptist encampment neat Lakey, Texas, where members were attending a Bible study, according to the church.

Police said the driver was the sole occupant of the truck.

The First Baptist Church also posted an acknowledgement of the incident on their Facebook page.

“We have received word that the bus carrying our senior adults back from their retreat was involved in an accident,” the post reads. “We understand there have been some fatalities, but we do not yet know who. All activities for tonight are cancelled. The Sanctuary will be open this evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved.”

