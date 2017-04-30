Multiple victims reported in San Diego shooting

iStock/Thinkstock(SAN DIEGO) — Police in San Diego are at the scene of a shooting where they are tending to multiple victims.

The suspect has been shot, according to San Diego Police.

Police said there is no known threat at 9000 Judicial Drive, but said people should shelter in place and witnesses should stay on scene.

BREAKING:There are multiple victims we are tending too. We need ALL witnesses to stay on scene pic.twitter.com/74NZbS2kSZ — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) May 1, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

