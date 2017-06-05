Murder-Suicide Reported Near Tiffin

6/5/17 – 5:06 A.M.

Two people died in an apparent murder-suicide near Tiffin late last week. The Advertiser-Tribune reports the incident happened in a home on South County Road 19 Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Bill Eckelberry told the newspaper the county coroner’s office took 78-year-old Alma Moffett and 75-year-old Paul Moffett to Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital’s morgue. Eckelberry said Alma’s daughter went to check on her mother when she didn’t show up for dinner. When she looked inside the home it appeared her mother and stepfather were dead.

Eckelberry said it looks like Paul took Alma’s life and then his own.

The case remains under investigation.