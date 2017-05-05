Murder warrant issued for fired Texas cop who killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards

iStock/Thinkstock(BALCH SPRINGS, Texas) — An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for the former Balch Springs, Texas, police officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, ABC News has confirmed.

Roy Oliver was fired earlier this week, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber announced at a press conference Tuesday. Oliver had been a member of the department for nearly six years.

A spokeswoman for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said the warrant was issued Friday.

“The warrant was issued due to evidence that suggested Mr. Oliver intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual,” Melinda Urbina, the department’s public information officer, told ABC News in a statement. “The warrant gives any peace officer the authority to arrest Roy Oliver for the crime of murder. Mr. Oliver can also turn himself into any peace officer if he so chooses.”

She added: “The investigation into the death of Jordan Edwards will continue and does not conclude with the arrest of Roy Oliver.”

The incident in question took place Saturday evening as police were responding to a report of “several underage kids” who were allegedly drunk at a residence in Balch Springs. Police initially said that Edwards was in a vehicle that backed up in the direction of the responding officers “in an aggressive manner.” Oliver then opened fire, striking Edwards, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities later admitted, however, that they had misspoken in recounting what occurred and that it appeared as though the vehicle was driving away from the officers when shots were fired, based on body cam footage.

“I unintentionally, incorrectly said the vehicle was backing down the road,” Haber said Monday. “According to the video, the vehicle was moving forward as the officer approached.”

Haber added, “After reviewing the video, I don’t believe that [the shooting] met our core values.”

The video footage has not been released to the public.

