Mylan announces recall of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. devices

FDA(NEW YORK) — The Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers to a voluntary recall of Mylan’s EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.

The FDA and Mylan say the recall is due to reports of a potential defect in 13 lots of the device that may cause the EpiPen to unsuccessfully activate in an emergency situation.

According to a news release from Mylan, the recall is related to two previously disclosed reports outside of the U.S. ABC’s Medical Editor Dan Childs said those EpiPens reportedly did not work when consumers tried to activate the medicine inside.

“What they’re asking consumers to do is to check to see if their EpiPens are in these lots, and if so, to send them back so they can send replacements,” Childs said.

The 13 lots identified and impacted by the U.S. recall were distributed between Dec. 17, 2015, and July 1, 2016, according to the FDA.

Learn more about the EpiPen recall on the FDA’s website HERE.

