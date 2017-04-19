Naloxone Training Available Next Monday

04/19/17 – 3:12 P.M.

Naloxone is an anti-overdose drug to help people survive an overdose from heroin. ADAMHS board’s Zach Thomas said that it will take more than naloxone to get a person into recovery though.

Zach Thomas

He added that there are ways to give more people the ability to administer Naloxone.

Zach Thomas

Thomas said that there will be Naloxone community training held this coming Monday at the University of Findlay. It will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Union. You can receive training in administering naloxone and at the end, you will get your own naloxone kit.