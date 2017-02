2/17/17 – 5:33 A.M.

A Bluffton auto parts manufacturer is changing its name. DTR Industries is becoming SumiRiko Ohio on March 1. The move brings DTR in line with a name change its parent company underwent two years ago. The company says they’re making the change to bring their 105 businesses in 23 countries under the same name.

DTR makes motor mounts and other anti-vibration products for the auto industry.