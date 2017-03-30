NASA satellite shows powerful cyclone passing over Australia

NOAA/NASA(NEW YORK) — A NASA-NOAA satellite captured footage of Cyclone Debbie as it passed over Queensland, Australia, on Wednesday.

In the video, the storm system’s clouds can be seen stretching from Brisbane in the south all the way up to Townsville in the north.

Cyclone Debbie hit the coast of Queensland with winds up to 160 mph.

There have been no reports of deaths from the storm, but hundreds of thousands of people have been left without power.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.