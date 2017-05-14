NASCAR driver Aric Almirola injured in devastating crash Saturday night

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) — NASCAR driver Aric Almirola suffered a compression fracture to his T5 Vertebra after his car got in a vicious crash during the Go Bowling 400 on Saturday night. Richard Petty Motorsports released an update on his condition Sunday morning after he stayed in the hospital overnight.

He has since been released and will fly back to his North Carolina home on Sunday.

A broken brake rotor on Joey Logano’s car started the crash according to an ESPN report.

Logano hit fellow driver Danica Patrick and the two skidded into the wall, and seconds after Almirola smashed into the back of Logano’s car. The rear of Almirola’s vehicle went airborne and his car skidded along the track.

Almirola dropped the window net by his door, indicating he was conscious, but he was put in an ambulance and airlifted to University of Kansas Medical Center. He did not lose consciousness at any point.

Logano said afterwards that something in the right front of his vehicle broke while he was racing:

“I tried to back off, but you’re going 215 [mph], and it’s hard to check up, and the car just took a big step sideways into the corner. I’m OK. Just saying prayers for Aric right now.”

Patrick, who was frustrated after getting out of her car, told Logano:

“‘I’m not sure if it was you, but I’m pretty sure it was you.’ Then he said it was a failure of some sort, which didn’t make me feel better in that moment. I hope Aric is OK. He’s definitely feeling the worst of everybody.”

Richard Petty Motorsports says it will provide further updates on Almirola’s status when it becomes available.

Martin Truex Jr. won the race on the final restart. It marks Truex’s second win of the season and his first career victory at Kansas Speedway.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.