iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Ahead of some major tech company earnings on Thursday, the NASDAQ closed at an all-time high of 6,048 up 23.71 (+0.39 percent).

The rest of the markets closed flat for the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 20,981 (+0.03 percent). The S&P closed up 1.32 to finish the session at 2,388 (+0.06 percent).

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.