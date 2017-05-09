Nasdaq hits record while Dow, S&P 500 inch lower

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed mostly lower Tuesday, but the Nasdaq reached another record close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 36.50 (-0.17 percent) to finish at 20,975.78.

The Nasdaq gained 17.93 (+0.29 percent) to close at 6,120.59 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,396.92, down 2.46 (-0.10 percent) from its open.

Crude oil sunk 1 percent with prices at $46 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc skyrocketed 24 percent after posting first-quarter profit that beat expectations and boosting its outlook for 2017.

After the market closed Monday, Pandora Media Inc announced a board shake-up and an investment from private equity firm KKR, but shares sunk 4 percent Tuesday.

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. soared 6 percent after releasing better-than-expected earnings in the first-quarter.

