National Committee CEO Was On WFIN To Talk About Healthcare Legislation

06/15/17 – 5:09 P.M.

The CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare was on WFIN to talk about healthcare. Max Richtman said that repealing Obamacare will affect people of all walks of life.

The plan to repeal and replace Obamacare has gone through the House of Representatives and is now in the Senate. Richtman said that there are a lot of unknowns about the replacement.

He added that there could be a vote on the legislation before the Senate leaves for its July 4th recess.