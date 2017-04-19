National Weather Service Working On Changing Alert System

04/19/17 – 2:01 P.M.

The National Weather Service is looking to simplify it’s watches, warnings, and advisories. Eli Jacks is heading up the project and told our Chris Oaks that the terms can be misleading.

Eli Jacks

Jacks said that the terms can alter the way people think about the message. A watch can sound like it’s already here and you need to take actions. A warning can sound like it is a possibility but not certain. He said that this needs to change.

You can help by taking an online survey.

Eli Jacks

You can find the survey at weather.gov/hazardsimplification/revamp

Jacks said that they hope to have the new alerts in place by this winter.