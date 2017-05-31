Nats’ Harper has suspension reduced to three games

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images(NEW YORK) – Bryce Harper will now have to sit one fewer game for his role in Monday’s brawl against the San Francisco Giants.

A source confirms to ESPN that Harper’s four-game ban has been reduced to three, which the Nationals outfielder will begin serving on Wednesday night.

Harper charged the mound on Monday after he was hit by a pitch from Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, sparking a benches-clearing brawl.

Strickland was suspended for six-games for his role in the fight. He has also appealed the punishment.

