Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week

iStock/Thinkstock(JERSEY CITY, N.J.) — A member of the Navy SEAL Elite Parachute team “The Leap Frogs” was killed in a parachuting accident during Fleet Week Sunday in Jersey City, New Jersey.

According to Adm. Jack Scorby, the parachute of one of the team members failed to open properly and he landed in the water adjacent to Liberty Park.

The Coast Guard and the Jersey City Fire Department Marine Unit immediately responded and got the SEAL out of the water and he was brought to the Jersey Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and the next of kin are being notified.

Video taken by ABC station WABC-TV showed part of the parachute coming down after the parachutist separated from his chute and landed in the water.

Fleet Week parachute accident. https://t.co/Wk5K1w8j0A parachutist cut away, landed in water, & injured. Courtesy Aaron Moss Stay w/@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/3OXxKOWoYJ — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) May 28, 2017

