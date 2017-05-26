NBA, NHL finals will feature defending champions

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The NBA and NHL finals were set Thursday night after the defending champions from both leagues advanced to the championship round.

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued to dominate the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, beating them 135-102 to take the series in five games.

Cavs forward LeBron James led the team with 35 points, surpassing Michael Jordan as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the playoffs.

“For my name to come up in a discussion with the greatest basketball player of all-time is like, wow,” James told reporters after the game. “I did pretty much everything that MJ did when I was a kid. I didn’t go bald like Mike but I’m getting there.”

Cleveland will now face off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the third year in a row. The Cavs will look to defend their title starting June 1 in Oakland, California.

In the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins bested the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Thursday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to take the series.

The Penguins will now try to become back-to-back champions when they go up against the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Finals. Game 1 is set for May 29 in Pittsburgh.

