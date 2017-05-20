NBA player Enes Kanter in London after being detained in Romanian airport

J Pat Carter/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter is now safe in London after being detained in an airport in Romania, a spokesman has told ABC News.

Enes’ representative, Hank Fetic, said the athlete plans to discuss the incident at a press conference in New York on Sunday. Kanter said he was held by police officers “for hours” after arriving in Bucharest from Jakarta, Indonesia, where he had visited as part of a tour for his foundation.

Kanter posted a video on Twitter when the incident happened

I’m being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017

“The reason behind it is just, of course, my political views,” Kanter said in the Twitter video. “And the guy who did it is Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey.”

The 25-year-old has been an outspoken critic of Erdogan and a known supporter of Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic leader and the face of the “Gulen Movement.”

