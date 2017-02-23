NBA trade deadline passes without major blockbuster

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It was a quiet deadline day in the NBA.

In the biggest deal of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers sent center Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a conditional first-round draft pick.

The Chicago Bulls sent Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott, and a second-round draft pick, to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Anthony Morrow, Cam Payne and Joffrey Lauvergne.

Toronto dealt Jared Sullinger and two second-round picks for P.J Tucker from the Phoenix Suns. The Suns also acquired guard Mike Scott from Atlanta for cash.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets sent K.J. McDaniels to Brooklyn and Tyler Ennis to the L-A Lakers. Houston received Marcelo Huertas from Los Angeles, but plans to waive him.

Roy Hibbert was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Milwaukee Bucls for a second-round draft pick.

