NC State hires Kevin Keatts from UNC Wilmington as next head coach

iStock/Thinkstock(RALEIGH, N.C.) — ESPN reports NC State has hired Kevin Keatts to be the next head coach of their men’s basketball program. He will replace Mark Gottfried, who was fired after six seasons.

Keatts verbally accepted the job after interviewing on Friday according to ESPN. He has led UNC Wilmington to the NCAA Tournament in the past two seasons. His team lost to Virginia in the first round on Thursday.

Keatts went 72-28 in three seasons in Wilmington. Prior to joining the Seahawks, he worked as an assistant under Rick Pitino at Louisville from 2011 to 2014.

Gottfriend won more than 20 games in each of his first four seasons at NC State, earning NCAA Tournament bids all of those years. Over the past two seasons, his team has finished 13th in the ACC and did not make it to tournament play.

