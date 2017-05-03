NC teen with cerebral palsy surprised with dream sports trip

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A North Carolina teenager and sports fanatic living with cerebral palsy was surprised by his classmates on Tuesday with a dream sports trip to New York City.

All of the bells and whistles were pulled out to give Christian Heavner a proper send-off on a trip to watch the New York Yankees in action on their home field.

Heavner was driven in a stretch limo that was accompanied by a police escort. He also got to meet his favorite Yankees.

A student group known as the Junior Dream team raised almost $10,000 to pay for the experience.

“He’s a very good, bright young man,” Heavner’s stepfather, John Basile, told ABC affiliate WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Heavner, a senior at Cabarrus High School, expressed his gratitude for the people who made his dream possible.

“We have the best school in the state of North Carolina,” he said.

