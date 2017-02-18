NCAA Men’s Hockey Announces CLASS Award Finalists

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(OVERLAND PARK, Kan.) — Ten NCAA men’s hockey student-athletes were selected as finalists on Friday for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award.

CLASS, an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, recognizes the complete student-athlete and encourages students to use their respective platforms as positive role models in their communities.

The ten athletes were chosen from a list of candidates announced in January.

The NCAA announced the Men’s Hockey Finalists as:

Gavin Bayreuther, St. Lawrence

Will Butcher, Denver

Parker Gahagen, Army West Point

David Goodwin, Penn State

Brendan Harms, Bemidji State

Johnny Hrabovsky, Air Force

Alexander Kerfoot, Harvard

Brock Maschmeyer, Northern Michigan

Chad McDonald, Ferris State

John Stevens, Northeastern

Media representatives, Division I head coaches and nationwide fan voting will determine the winner.

The Senior CLASS Award recipient will be announced during the 2017 Men’s Frozen Four in Chicago on April 6, 2017.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.