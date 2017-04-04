NCAA satisfied with North Carolina ‘bathroom bill’ replacement

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The National Collegiate Athletic Association appears to be satisfied with North Carolina’s semi-repeal of its so-called bathroom bill, and is prepared to hold tournaments in the state once more.

The group charged with organizing college basketball championships nationally pulled seven tournament events from the Tar Heel state last summer, citing the 2016 law known as HB2 that banned people from using bathrooms that didn’t match the sex indicated on their birth certificates.

Critics had called the law “anti-LGBT.”

In a statement Tuesday, NCAA officials said the bill signed by the governor last week “has minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment.”

Critics of the new bill, however, have said that it doesn’t go far enough to protect LGBTQ North Carolinians and tourists. At its essence, the new bill — reached as a compromise between conservatives and progressives in state government — repeals HB2, but it still bars local governments, schools and other institutions from regulating who can use showers, changing areas and multi-stall bathrooms. Use of such facilities is still the prerogative of the state legislature.

The new bill does not specifically address which bathrooms transgender people are to use. As the Charlotte Observer’s editorial board points out, the compromise bill “dodges the whole bathroom question.”

It also prevents local governments from instituting nondiscrimination laws until December of 2020.

But the NCAA said a majority of its board of governors “reluctantly voted” to allow the state to be considered for hosting future championship games. It also said championship games that it had previously awarded to North Carolina for the 2017-2018 season would “remain in the state.”

“If we find that our expectations of a discrimination-free environment are not met, we will not hesitate to take necessary action at any time,” the sports organization said.

Reacting to the NCAA’s announcement, Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, issued a statement saying, “While more work remains to be done, it’s good news that the NCAA will be returning to North Carolina.”

“We will continue our work with them to fight for statewide anti-discrimination protections for LGBT North Carolinians,” he added.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.