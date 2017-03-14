Nearly 6,000 flights canceled as major blizzard threatens Northeast

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Thousands of flights were preemptively canceled on Tuesday in anticipation of what could be the biggest blizzard of the year.

The storm is forecast to bring heavy snow and strong winds that could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less for several hours, making travel “nearly impossible in many areas,” the National Weather Service warned in a statement late Monday.

As of early Tuesday, more than 5,650 arrivals and departures scheduled for Tuesday were canceled, while an additional 690 were delayed, according to the Houston, TX-based aviation site FlightAware.

Nearly half of the cancellations, about 2,580, were at three airports in the New York City metro area: John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty.

In New York City, above-ground MTA trains are scheduled to stop at 4 a.m. local time, while underground subways will continue to operate at a reduced pace.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency and warned people to stay off the roads.

The city plans to deploy 1,600 snow plows from the sanitation department, plus another 80 snow plows from Department of Transportation.

“Do not expect to see blacktop for quite a while,” de Blasio said at a news conference late Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning through Tuesday evening for several areas in the Northeast — including the New York City metro area — from the New Jersey Shore to Connecticut.

A blizzard warning refers to sustained or frequent winds of 35 mph or higher.

Major cities spanning from Philadelphia to the Boston could see between 10 and 20 inches of snow.

