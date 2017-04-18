Netflix about to cross 100-million subscriber mark

Netflix – 2017(NEW YORK) — If you feel like everybody’s talking about the latest thing they watched on Netflix, maybe they are. The company announced on Monday that it expects to cross the 100-million subscriber mark this weekend.

The company made the announcement Monday in a letter to investors announcing the company’s financial result for the first three months of 2017. The company said it had almost 99 million global streaming subscribers at the end of March.

It wasn’t all rosy news for Netflix though. Variety reports that though the company added 1.42 million subscribers in the U.S. and 3.53 million overseas during the first three months of the year, that was a little below what was expected.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.