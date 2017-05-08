Netflix Renews “13 Reasons Why”

Netflix(NEW YORK) — Netflix is giving a second season to its controversial series 13 Reasons Why.

The company made the announcement Sunday on Twitter, writing, “Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.”

Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

The show, based on the novel by Jay Asher, tells the story of a teen girl who commits suicide, and leaves messages for 13 people she claims were in some way responsible for her decision.

13 Raasons Why has been both criticized and applauded since its debut. Some say its subject matter could negatively influence vulnerable teens, while others say it’s furthering much-needed discussion of the problem of teen suicide.

13 Reasons Why‘s second season will debut on Netflix next year.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.