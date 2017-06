06/02/17 – 2:48 P.M.

Carey’s Mayor said that a new fiscal officer is expected to be named on Monday. The Courier reports that Mayor Jennifer Rathburn said the administration conducted final interviews on Thursday. She added that she plans to appoint a candidate for the village council to approve during their Monday meeting.

The fiscal officer position became open when Nickie Coppler resigned. She accepted a position with the Wyandot County auditor’s office.