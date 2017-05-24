New Device That Cleans Sediment In Waterways To Be Showcased Early June

05/24/17 – 5:39 P.M.

New sediment cleaning technology is being unveiled in Hancock County soon. Blanchard River Watershed Partnership’s Phil Martin said that the technology is easy to use.

Phil Martin

The device takes the sediment and removes harmful nutrients before putting it back. Martin said that this will help save billions by getting the cleaning done early.

Phil Martin

The new system will get the sediment cleaned before the pollution can get into bigger rivers and cause more issues.

There will be two presentations of how the device works. The first will be on Little Riley Creek by Spring Street in Bluffton from 1-4 p.m. next Friday. The second will be in Findlay on East Main Cross at the Lye Creek Bridge from 1-4 p.m. on June 5.