New Display At Findlay High School Honors Active Duty Military Members

6/19/17 – 6:52 A.M.

A new display inside Findlay High School honors graduates who are serving in the military. The Courier reports a board that displays pictures of active military members from the school now overlooks the main entrance of the building. The display says, “Findlay serving the country,” and features the seals of all five of the military branches.

Principal Craig Kuperfberg says he wanted to show support for the school’s active military members before he retires later this summer. He adds the school already honors veterans with a dinner and speaker in November.

The new display has room to feature 90 pictures. It’s also illuminated at night thanks to a donation from RAB Lighting.

MORE: The Courier