5/2/17 – 5:15 A.M.

The Arlington swimming pool won’t get new filters this summer. The Courier reports despite the setback, the pool should still open. A Columbus pool company told village council a delay in the shipment of sand filters is causing the issue. The company said they could install new filters by the fall.

Patterson pools also told the village that they’ll start up the current filters soon to check for any problems.

