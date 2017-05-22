New Findlay Police Chief To Be Named Next Month

5/22/17 – 5:02 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department could have a new chief this time next month. The Courier reports Lt. Ryan Doe or acting Chief John Dunbar are both in the running. Both officers took the civil service exam for the position last month.

A promotions board will consider the test results as one of the factors in their decision when they meet the week of June 12. The board consists of Mayor Lydia Mihalik, Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer, a union representative, a police chief of a community with a population of 30,000 or more, and an arbitrator. They have the final decision on the issue.

Findlay has had an acting police chief since January 7 when former Chief Greg Horne retired.

