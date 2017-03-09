New Holiday Inn Express Location Planned For Findlay

3/9/17 – 11:03 A.M.

A new hotel is coming to Findlay. The Findlay City Planning Commission approved plans Thursday for a Holiday Inn Express on the city’s west side. Paul Whitson of Whitson Hospitality says they’ll re-franchise the current Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive…

Audio:Paul Whitson

The new 112-room hotel will sit south of the Hilton Garden Inn on Interstate Drive. Whitson Hospitality also owns the Hilton location.

John Whitson of Whitson Properties says demand for hotel rooms in Findlay remains high…

Audio:John Whitson

Construction starts in June and should take a year to finish. Whitson says the hotel will employ between 40 and 50 people.