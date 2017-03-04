New Jersey brothers’ pizza dough video goes viral

iStock/Thinkstock(JERSEY CITY, N.J.) — A video of two New Jersey brothers spinning pizza dough has gone viral.

More than 17 million people on Facebook have watched Michael and Nicholas Testa, 10 and 12 years old respectively, show off their dough-tossing and spinning skills at their father’s pizza place, Carmine’s Pizza Factory in Jersey City.

In a thank you message after the boys reached 10 million views, they said on Facebook: “Thank You soooo much. 10,000,000 views and climbing!! That’s a lot of pizza lovers!! #pizzalife.”

Check out the video HERE.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.