New Jersey house explosion leaves 1,900 residents without power

iStock/Thinkstock(PISCATAWAY, New Jersey) — One person is in critical condition and 1,900 residents are without power following an overnight house explosion in New Jersey, according to WABC-TV in New York.

Twitter user Kareem Ali Elasmar took dramatic photos of the aftermath of the blast in Piscataway, New Jersey, showing a plume of smoke rising from the remains of the house. Piscataway is about 37 miles southwest of New York.

1 person injured in overnight house explosion on Stelton Rd in Piscataway. 1,900 wo power. @CandaceMcCowan7 on scene. Pics from @reemisreal_ pic.twitter.com/5tfNQEmidN — ABC7NY NewsDesk (@ABC7NYNewsDesk) June 11, 2017

A male resident of the home who is in his 50s was hospitalized and remains in critical condition with second-degree burns, WABC-TV reports.

Crews are waiting on state police and arson investigators to arrive. The homeowner has second degree burns @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/4VrbBwGGkJ — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) June 11, 2017

Video taken in the early morning hours shows the fire burning brightly on the street, as firefighters work to stop it from spreading.

WABC-TV reported that state police and arson investigators arrived to look into the incident, and authorities believe the blast was the result of a gas explosion.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.