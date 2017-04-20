New lawsuit claims Bose shared data from playlists

Bose(NEW YORK) — Could your headphones be spying on you? A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday against Bose Corporation charges that the company tracks the audio content customers listen to through an app connected to their wireless headphones and sells that information without permission.

Kyle Zak, who filed the lawsuit in Chicago, is seeking millions in damages for buyers of at least six different Bose wireless headphones and speakers and wants data collection to stop.

