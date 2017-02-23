New Sheriff Appointed In Allen County

2/23/17 – 5:31 A.M.

Allen County has a new sheriff for the second time this year. The Lima News reports the Republican Party of Allen County appointed Matt Treglia to the role following a Wednesday meeting. Treglia was serving in the position on an interim basis following the sudden death of Sheriff Jim Everett.

Everett had taken over the job following the resignation of Sam Crish in January.

Voters reelected Crish in November. That allowed the Allen County GOP to make the appointment for his replacements.

MORE: Lima News