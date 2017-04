4/20/17 – 11:15 A.M.

Northwest Ohio Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is building a surgery center on Findlay’s east side. Company CFO Matt Boehm says the company plans to hire more employees to staff the new facility…

Audio:Matt Boehm

Boehm says they’ll tear down an old veterinary clinic at the corner of U.S. 224 and County Road 236 to make way for the center. He believes construction should wrap up by the end of next March.