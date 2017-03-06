New travel ban drops Iraq but keeps six other majority-Muslim countries

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has signed a new executive order that temporarily bans people from six majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The new executive order, effective next week, officially revokes and replaces the controversial order President Trump signed in late January that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked last month. The new order has been crafted to attempt to withstand legal challenge, exempting permanent legal residents and applying only to future visa applicants, not those who already hold valid visas.

The new order also narrows the list of counties; it’s now six majority-Muslim countries instead of seven. Iraq has been removed from the original list at the urging of the Pentagon and State Department. The countries that remain on the list are Iran, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Somalia and Sudan.

Iraq is no longer one of the seven banned countries “because we have received firm commitments from the government of Iraq about increased cooperation in terms of info sharing and other related activities,” a senior U.S. official said on a background call with reporters before the executive order signing.

A source told ABC News that Trump was reluctant to replace the original executive order and wanted to continue fighting to defend it in court, preferring the new one as a supplement of the first. His legal team, however, made the case that the first one had to be revoked and he reluctantly decided to defer to them.

