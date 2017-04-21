New “X-Files” series coming later this year

(LOS ANGELES) — Get ready for more mysterious and unexplained events — The X-Files is returning to TV.

Fox is planning a second, 10-episode X-Files “event series” to debut later this year.

X-Files creator Chris Carter is back to executive produce, and stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are returning as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.

It’s no wonder Mulder and Scully are back, Fox’s last X-Files mini-series — which ran for six episodes last year — drew an average multi-platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers and was last season’s second-highest rated broadcast drama, according to the network.

“Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of The X-Files,” said David Madden, president, Fox Broadcasting Company, in a statement.

No word yet on when the show will air, but production is set to begin this summer.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.