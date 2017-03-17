New York Giants reach new deal with Jason Pierre-Paul, expected to sign QB Geno Smith

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Giants have signed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to a four-year contract extension worth $62 million according to an ESPN report. The contract contains $40 million guaranteed and could reach $66 million if all incentives are met.

The team is also expected to sign ex-Jets quarterback Geno Smith, barring he passes his physical over the weekend. Smith suffered a torn ACL in his knee on Oct. 23.

Pierre-Paul discussed his new deal:

“This is where I wanted to be… I couldn’t imagine me being anywhere else. I’m back for four years, and I’m ready to get after it… It means a lot to me, because I started here, and obviously I want to finish here. I’ve seen a lot of guys come and go, especially in my [draft] class. I’m the only one left in my class here. It means a lot. We won a Super Bowl here, and I’m looking forward to putting a fifth trophy in the case.”

The 28-year-old star defensive end, who is entering his eighth season in the NFL, wanted a long-term contract coming into the offseason, but he was assigned the team’s franchise tag last month. Being tagged allowed him and the team more time to negotiate a long-term deal.

Pierre-Paul re-established himself as one of the league’s top defensive linemen following a fireworks accident on July 4, 2015. That incident cost him his right index finger and parts of several others.

The Giants could be looking for Geno Smith to serve as one of quarterback Eli Manning’s backups this season. ESPN adds that Smith, 26, could be viewed as a long term project with Manning entering his 14th NFL season. Quarterback Josh Johnson agreed to terms with the team on Friday.

A second-round pick in 2013, Smith was involved in a physical altercation with then-teammate IK Enemkpali in the Jets locker-room in 2015 that left him with a fractured jaw.

