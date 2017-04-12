New York Knicks center Joakim Noah may undergo rotator cuff surgery

Mike Stobe/Getty Images(NEW YORK) – New York Knicks center Joakim Noah is going under the knife.

The team announced Wednesday that Noah is expected to require surgery to address a right rotator cuff injury.

Noah has been playing through the injury since January.

While team doctors have recommended the procedure, Noah has yet to decide whether to actually undergo go through with it. If he does, he would not be able to play for roughly four months.

Noah is currently serving a 20-game suspension for a failed drug test.

